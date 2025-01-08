Former Ohio State Buckeyes QB Drops Wildly Unpopular Jeremiah Smith Idea
The Ohio State Buckeyes have already seen freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith become a superstar in his first college football season.
Looking ahead to the future, Smith is already being looked at as a potential No. 1 pick in his NFL Draft class. Also, there are many who believe that he could end up being the best wide receiver that Ohio State has ever had.
Of course, Smith still has a lot of work to do before all of that happens. He must continue working hard on his game and producing big numbers on the field.
Former Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones recently spoke out about Smith's future. He unveiled a take that will be wildly unpopular to the Ohio State fan base.
Despite Smith having two more years left after this season before he can enter the NFL Draft, Jones believes that he should only play one more year.
He is suggesting that Smith should sit out of his junior season to stay healthy and prepare for the draft instead of playing for the Buckeyes.
“If he was my kid, I don’t know if he’s playing his third year in college. I don’t think he needs it,” Jones said. “I think he pulls some type of Ja’Marr Chase [move] where I know its COVID year, and LSU is going through some things his third year before he was draft eligible. But we see it worked out for him and other guys who didn’t play their third year just getting through those three years so that they can be draft eligible.”
Obviously, that would be bad news for Ohio State. However, it could make sense for a player as talented as Smith.
During his freshman season this year, Smith has racked up 70 receptions for 1,224 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has averaged an impressive 17.5 yards per reception.
As long as he is with the Buckeyes, they are going to have a scary offense.
Only time will tell what Smith decides to do in the future. There is a very real chance that he could consider adopting the strategy that Jones suggested.
All of that being said, it's clear how much Smith loves to play the game. He has carried himself with maturity beyond his years and is motivated to be great. It will be interesting to see where he ends up going from here.