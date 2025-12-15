Four Ohio State players named All-America First Team, Sayin makes third team

The Associated Press have released their 101st All-America Team. Since 1925, the AP have named the 27 best players in the country and this season has Ohio State Buckeyes everywhere.

The AP All-America teams are chosen by 52 of the voters who decide the top-25 rankings every week. Ohio State has have had at least one AP All-American First Team player for the past four seasons. The Buckeyes have paired this successful season on the field with a litany of individual awards.

Three of the four players named were on the defensive side of the ball. Ohio State has easily been the best defense in college football since the beginning of the season and now some of the players are getting the recognition they deserve for their hard work.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (left to right) and Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin pose with the Heisman trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Julian Sayin misses out on first and second team

Quarterback and Heisman trophy finalist Julian Sayin was named to the AP All-American third team. The quarterback was the starter for the No. 1 ranked Buckeyes up until the loss to Big Ten champions Indiana. Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia was given the nod for the second team over Sayin. Ohio State edge rusher Caden Curry was also named to the third team with Sayin.

Linebacker Sonny Styles and wide receiver Carnell Tate were Ohio State's duo for the second team. The first team was where most of Ohio State's eight AP All-Americans.

Caleb Downs is an All-American for a third year

The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year is once again being recognized for his efforts this season. The versatile safety made the All-American first team for the consecutive season. Downs was also a second-team All-American after his freshman season at Alabama. Downs is one of 12 All-Americans on the first team to have transferred from a different school.

Downs was joined by two of his defensive teammates. Linebacker and projected first-round NFL Draft pick Arvell Reese joined Downs on the team. The Ohio native is a 6-foot-4 linebacker with 62 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, and 6.5 sack this season. A member of each defensive unit made the first team.

Junior interior lineman Kayden McDonald has collected 57 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. McDonald has led a Buckeyes defensive line that helped allow just 84.5 rushing yards per game.

Jeremiah Smith is All-American again

Sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith made the All-American first team for the first time. Smith was selected for the second team last season for his freshman campaign. The two-time All-American reeled in 80 receptions for 1,086 yards and 11 touchdowns while sharing the spotlight with receiver Carnell Tate.

Smith is not eligible for the NFL Draft until after his junior season at Ohio State. The Ohio State Buckeyes are waiting for the winner of No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 10 Miami this Saturday December 20 at 12:00pm Eastern on ESPN/ABC. The Buckeyes will play the Aggies or the Hurricanes December 31 inside AT&T Stadium in the Cotton Bowl on ESPN.