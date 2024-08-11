Ohio State Buckeyes Coach Drops Bold Take About Julian Sayin
The Ohio State Buckeyes could not be more excited about the future of freshman quarterback Julian Sayin. When he chose to transfer to Ohio State from Alabama, it was clear that the Buckeyes were getting their quarterback of the future.
Sayin has elite arm talent and top-notch football IQ. He has the work ethic to back both of those things up.
With the 2024 season right around the corner, a quote from head coach Ryan Day is something to take note of. He has been very impressed with the young signal caller and it sounds like he's open to the idea of playing him early.
“He’s been unbelievable. I mean, he has a good plan when he gets out there. Doesn't want to get his hand held. I've been impressed with his approach. And like I said before, he's got a really, really bright future. I mean, how fast he gets on the field will be just kind of up to him.”
Clearly, he has impressed the coaching staff early on.
Right now, it appears that Will Howard will win the starting job to open up the 2024 season. Devin Brown appears to be No. 2 on the depth chart. Sayin sits behind both of those players.
However, there is a chance that he could find some playing time this year. If Howard were to start the season off, he would be able to compete directly with Brown.
While Brown is a talented player, Sayin's arm is better. The only question would be about his age and understanding of the offense. Ohio State runs a very complex offense, but Day will play the player that gives him the best chance to win.
This isn't a prediction that Sayin will end up playing this season, but it's a possibility. The Buckeyes are going to do whatever it takes to win. Sayin could factor into that equation at some point in time.
Expect to continue hearing positive updates about Sayin as the season progresses. He has developed quickly and that should continue moving forward.