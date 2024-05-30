Could 'College Football 25' Release Hint at Ohio State's Next Starting QB?
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been on the hunt for a new starting quarterback all offseason.
Senior transfer Will Howard and junior Devin Brown are considered the favorites for the job, but three talented underclassmen have not made it easy on them. When speaking to the media about the race, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has said he is still weighing his options without a deadline.
“I don't like to do that, because this is something where a lot of those guys are working towards it, and I want to make sure that we're doing what's right by them, but at the same time, do right by the team to make sure that we're prepared,” Day said earlier this month. "It's going to come down to playing the best players. And I say that all the time: We don't have time to not play the best players. So they'll be in competitive situations, and may the best man win.”
Unfortunately for Day, he might not have as much time to decide as he believes.
The release of EA Sports' "College Football 25" video game is scheduled for July 19 after months of hype. Players of the game will be able to utilize the rosters of 134 schools (including Ohio State) in a variety of game modes, ranging from exhibitions to a "Road to Glory" career simulator.
This leaves one clear question on the minds of Buckeyes fans: who will the game have listed as Ohio State's starting quarterback?
The game is not capable of splitting reps between two or more players, meaning there will be a definitive depth chart at every position. Regardless of how accurate the game's choice of starters (at quarterback or otherwise), fans might get an idea as to whom Day will choose even if he hasn't yet made it public.