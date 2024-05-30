Former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Wins NFL's 'Good Guy' Award Over Cowboys' Dak Prescott
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star C.J. Stroud is adding to his trophy case again after memorable rookie season in the NFL.
The Houston Texans quarterback was named the winner of the 2024 Pro Football Writers of America’s Good Guy Award on Wednesday, beating out an impressive group of veterans.
The other finalists were Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio, Buffalo Bills tackle Dion Dawkins, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
The Good Guy Award is given to a player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers and journalists do their jobs.
“It’s a blessing to be recognized as the PFWA Good Guy Award winner, and it stands out to me because it’s more of an award that embodies someone’s character rather than the stats they compile on the field,” Stroud said in a statement. “I appreciate the job the media has and thank them for choosing me as someone who is deserving of this honor. A special shoutout to the other very deserving players who were nominated and those that won before me.”
Stroud, who won the NFL's Rookie of the Year in 2023, finished the regular season 319 of 499 passing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He also added three rushing scores. Despite playing against tougher competition in the NFL, these numbers weren't all that different from his stats during his final season in Columbus in 2022.
While leading the Buckeyes one possession away from playing in the National Championship in the 2022 campaign, Stroud finished that season having gone 258 of 389 passing for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
Stroud and the Texans will kickoff their regular season on Sunday, Sept. 8 against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, as Houston will be looking to make it back to the postseason after being the league's Cinderella last year