Ohio State Buckeyes Could Lose OC to NFL
A lot of rumors have started flying surrounding the Ohio State Buckeyes since they won the National Championship on Monday night. One of those reports has to do with teams trying to convince star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith to enter the transfer portal with big-time NIL money.
Now, another rumor has started spreading about a key member of the coaching staff possibly leaving.
As shared by "The Scarlet and Gray Podcast," new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen could target Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to join him.
They also shared that the Houston Texans are another team to watch after they opted to fire offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.
Kelly was a huge part of helping the Buckeyes make their championship run. He led the offense to elite production and brought a fresh and creative offense to Ohio State.
Losing him would be a tough blow for Ryan Day and company.
That being said, the tough part of having an elite coach in the staff is exactly this situation. NFL teams like to dip into the college ranks when it comes to coordinators.
Whether Kelly could entertain offers to leave the Buckeyes or not remains to be seen. The offer would have been a very tempting one, as Kelly is currently in an amazing situation at Ohio State.
Obviously, this is a situation to keep a close eye on. If NFL teams do indeed come calling, Kelly could end up considering the option of leaving Columbus.
Hopefully, all of the rumors end up being just rumors. The Buckeyes cannot afford to lose Smith to the transfer portal and Kelly coming back is crucial to their hopes of repeating as champions.
Only time will tell, but the rumors are circulating right now. It will be interesting to see what ends up happening.