Ohio State Buckeyes could make big change on the offensive line during the bye week
On Tuesday, Ryan Day held his weekly press conference for the media, and one topic that was brought up was the state of the offensive line and some of its struggles. The right guard position, in particular, is something that could cause Day to worry.
Tegra Tshabola, the embattled starter for the past two seasons, has been inconsistent at best, and his play has really struggled at times throughout his career. Some of the issues with the Buckeyes’ run game this season can be attributed to Tshabola’s play.
Additionally, Tshabola allowed a sack this past weekend against Wisconsin, a team that has not been able to find any footing or sense of continuity this season.
On the topic of making a change at right guard, Day said, “We’re looking at everything...All things that we’re evaluating.” He also mentioned that they would look back at last week’s game and on what the line could improve upon.
If Tshabola is out of favor, Josh Padilla is waiting in the wings to step up and showcase his abilities. Padilla already leapfrogged Ethan Onianwa on the depth chart, and Tshabola could be the next man he surpasses.
Padilla, who was a part of the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class, was a consensus 4-star prospect and was a top-10 interior offensive line prospect. The lineman has appeared in every game for the Buckeyes this season and has rotated in for Tshabola at points.
Stylistically, Padilla is an aggressive, hard-nosed, and intense player who can finish blocks and use his leverage well. He is more of a high-floor player, but the Buckeyes don’t need him to be a world-beater, just serviceable.
Making a change at right guard and plugging Padilla in has to be a move that the Buckeyes’ coaching staff needs to look at during the bye week.
The run game has been inconsistent and has struggled at times, and if Ohio State wants to be considered a true national contender, it needs to be more balanced on offense.
The Buckeyes are getting into the part of their season where everything must start clicking together if they want to make a deep run in the College Football Playoff.
Beating teams with talented defensive lines, such as Georgia, requires Ohio State to have solid and consistent offensive line play. It doesn’t look like consistency is coming anytime soon from Tshabola, so making the change to Padilla is a move that could bring more balance to the offense.