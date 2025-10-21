Ranking difficulty of Ohio State's next five games on trap-filled 2025 schedule
It was another smooth-sailing week for the number one team in the country Ohio State Buckeyes as they took the Wisconsin Badgers to the woodshed with a 34-0 win at Camp Randall Stadium.
From start to finish, it was all about the stellar of a performance from the defense as they could be. They allowed just 144 yards and created one turnover in the win.
Buckeyes sophomore quarterback and Heisman candidate Julian Sayin had a career day passing as he threw for 393 yards and four touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Carnell Tate led the way with six receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Ohio State now has to focus on finishing the season strong with five Big Ten games remaining. While they may seem like mostly easy games, there are some difficult tasks out there.
Ranking Ohio State's remaining five games from easiest to most difficult
5. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-4 overall, 0-4 Big Ten)
This is the same Rutgers team that barely beat Ohio by three points at the beginning of the season. The Scarlet Knights were somewhat competitive in the first Big Ten games against Iowa and Minnesota, but were crushed by Washington and Oregon the last two games.
Rutgers struggles on defense to make any stops, which puts their decent offense in bad positions. Don't expect this matchup to be close at all as the Buckeyes should be able to blow them out.
4. Purdue Boilermakers (2-5 overall, 0-4 Big Ten)
The Boilermakers have been somewhat more competitive in Big Ten, but suffered a bad loss to Northwestern 19-0 last week. Purdue is currently without their starting quarterback Ryan Browne who is being listed as doubtful for their upcoming game against Rutgers.
This is another example of Ohio State being the better team in every aspect of the game. With this defense, the Buckeyes will be feasting on sacks and turnovers potentially against a backup QB.
3. Penn State Nittany Lions (3-4 overall, 0-4 Big Ten)
Despite quarterback Drew Allar out for the season, Penn State is still a tough, competitive team. Penn State has been leaning more on their running backs, Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton, to help carry the load.
The Nittany Lions have lost four straight, which resulted in the firing of their head James Franklin. This is still a team that can give Ohio State fits. If this game had been in Happy Valley, it would be much tougher, but still should be a win at the Horseshoe.
2. UCLA Bruins (3-4 overall, 3-1 Big Ten)
UCLA gets the slight edge because they are one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten with three straight wins after starting 0-4. Changes at head coach and offensive coordinator have made a world of difference for the Bruins.
Ohio State can't sleep on UCLA as while the Buckeyes' defense is arguably the best in the nation, UCLA sophomore quarterback Nico Iamaleava is playing some great football. The Buckeyes will have the home field advantage, but this won't be a cake walk for them.
1. Michigan Wolverines (5-2 overall, 3-1 Big Ten)
The Wolverines are never an easy matchup for Ohio State with last year's horrible loss a great example of that. This year's Michigan team has been inconsistent, but still holding it's own in the top 25.
Michigan running back Justice Haynes has over 700 yards and eight touchdowns, while quarterback Bryce Underwood is playing brilliant football. The Buckeyes will be challenged early and often in this game, especially since it is in Ann Arbor. Watch for this game to be a close one for Ohio State.