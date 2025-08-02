Ohio State Buckeyes New DC Might Change Caleb Downs' Position
The Ohio State Buckeyes might be changing up the position of the best defensive player in college football.
No one should fret, though, because it isn't going to be a permanent change, and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia didn't give much clarity on how often it will be used. But, he did let fans know that the team has been experimenting with having Caleb Downs in the nickel cornerback formation to allow a new safety duo to get some reps together. It could help his draft stock as well if he can be an even more versatile player for defenses at the NFL level.
If this is going to be used in a game is a completely different discussion, but the most certain thing is that Downs could likely thrive at any position on that side of the ball. In numerous rankings over the last few months, Downs has consistently found himself ranked as the best defender in college football, while teammate wide receiver Jeremiah Smith typically takes the top spot of the best overall player.
That said, here's a video of what Patricia said exactly and how that change could be good for the Ohio State Buckeyes this season.
Downs and Lathan Ransom, who taken by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, led the safety duo last year, and the latter having moved on, the Buckeyes may vote to have Downs' leadership in the back instead of closer to the line of scrimmage.
Having transferred from Alabama to Ohio State for the 2024 season, Downs was among the best in the country as a freshman, leading the SEC in solo tackles in 2023, before joining the Jim Knowles-led defense. Now under Patricia, Downs is primed to take on more of a leadership role.
Expect to see Downs put in a wide array of scenarios this upcoming season.