Ohio State Buckeyes' Deals with New Coordinators Revealed
The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the most prominent names in college athletics, and their football program is coming off a national championship. With that comes the elevation of those who brought that success to Columbus, so the Buckeyes had to go out and find two new coordinators after Chip Kelly left for Las Vegas and Jim Knowles went to Penn State.
They replaced those two with Brian Hartline, an internal promotion for Ohio State football, and Matt Patricia, a long-time NFL coach who had been in the college ranks prior, a decision that was certainly scrutinized by many. That said, it is now known how much those two are set to make, and it is a shocking figure.
For the 2025 season, Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope reported that Hartline is set to make $2 million with Patricia coming in at $2.5 million. Knowles, who Hope notes will be getting $3.1 million at Penn State, made just $2.2 million a season ago. Of note as well, Ryan Day signed a contract to the tune of a $12.5 million annual salary, so he's certainly the highest-paid coach on staff. The total contract for Day was $87.5 million.
On top of those two, many other salaries were reported, like Tim Walton, who was promoted to co-defensive coordinator. He will be getting $1.8 million. The Buckeyes have deep pockets, and with a packed Ohio Stadium for home games, it isn't shocking that they're able to pay these amounts to those helping the program succeed.
Ohio State will open up its season in several months with a bang, facing the Arch Manning-led Texas Longhorns. That is going to be one of the highest-viewed games of the season. That will take place on August 30, so fans only have a handful of months until Ohio State, with its well-paid coaches, will be back on the field.