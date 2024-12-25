One Ohio State Star Who Desperately Needs Revenge vs Oregon
The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing to face the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl in what they hope will serve as some desirable revenge.
Remember: Oregon defeated Ohio State back in Week 7, handing the Buckeyes their first loss of the season. The Ducks would go on to go undefeated. Ohio State went 10-2 (now 11-2 thanks to its win over the Tennessee Volunteers).
The first meeting between the two teams was close, with Oregon emerging with a 32-21 victory. For on of the only times this season, the Buckeyes' defense looked vulnerable.
But there was one player in particular who looked particularly exposed: cornerback Denzel Burke.
Burke entered the season widely considered one of the best cornerbacks in the country and was also viewed as a potential first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, his performance against the Ducks altered his fate.
Burke surrendered eight catches for 179 yards and was burned for a couple of touchdowns in Ohio State's loss, and since then, the 22-year-old has not quite looked the same.
His draft stock has plummeted, and his confidence also appears to have been adversely affected.
And it all started in Eugene, Or. back in October.
Can Burke right the ship and come through with a bounceback showing against the top-ranked eam in the country?
The Buckeyes will need Burke. That's for sure. After all, Oregon boasts one of the most explosive offenses in the country, and that's due much in part to the Ducks' high-octane aerial attack led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Not only that, but Burke needs it for himself. A strong outing versus the Ducks would go a long way in gaining the attention of NFL scouts once again, and it could serve as a springboard for Burke the remainder of the College Football Playoff.
Burke has lost a bit of his shine since that disastrous performance at Oregon. If there is any Ohio State player who desperately needs revenge on New Year's Day, it's Burke.