Ohio State Star Linked To Intriguing AFC Team
The Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the most talented rosters in all of college football. Of course, with that talent comes a lot of players preparing to leave for the NFL.
Denzel Burke, the star cornerback for Ohio State, is one of those players that will be playing on Sunday's next season.
Many believe he has a chance to be a first-round pick. However, if he happens to slip, he'll be an early second-round selection.
Fairly recently, Pro Football Network took a look at where Burke could end up. In their mock draft, they had the Denver Broncos ending up with the talented defensive back.
"Denzel Burke gets forgotten at times, but he’d be the perfect complementary CB alongside Patrick Surtain II with his coverage variability, ball skills, and two-phase physical imprint."
They hit the nail on the head when it comes to what Burke brings to the field. He's a very physical cornerback who has a knack for making plays. That is exactly what the Broncos look for in their defensive backs.
So far this season with the Buckeyes, Burke has put together a good year. He has racked up 15 tackles and two interceptions. They aren't the most eye-popping numbers, but they're very solid.
Burke is going to be a huge part of helping Ohio State pursue their goals of a national championship. He has played well so far, but the Buckeyes could use even more from him.
If he can take his game to the next level throughout the remainder of the college football season, he will give himself a good chance of being a mid-to-late first-round pick. He has legitimate star potential for the next level.
There is still work for him to do on his game, but he looks the part of a potential playmaking star at the NFL level.
Don't be surprised if Denver takes a very long look at him if he's available when they're on the clock. The fit would make a ton of sense for both sides.