Ohio State Buckeyes QB Speaks Out About Transfer Portal Rumors
The Ohio State Buckeyes have already seen quarterback Air Noland leave the program and commit to join South Carolina. However, they are now waiting to see where another quarterback will transfer.
Devin Brown, the team's primary backup, has announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. Plenty of rumors have been surrounding him amid Ohio State's College Football Playoff run.
No one knows what the future holds for Brown, but he is focused on helping the Buckeyes try to win a national championship. With all of the rumors swirling around him about potential transfer destinations, he spoke out and addressed the situation and renewed his commitment to Ohio State.
In a post on social media, Brown made is stance on the situation very clear.
"Contrary to any reports, I haven’t committed to a school yet. I haven’t even visited a school. My focus is 100% on helping the Buckeyes win a national championship. Go Bucks!"
That is good news for the Buckeyes. With the team set to face off against the Oregon Ducks on New Year's Day, they need everyone all in. Beating Oregon will be no easy task.
With that being said, Brown is going to be a very intriguing transfer portal target for quite a few teams. He has shown flashes of being a quality quarterback and will have two years of eligibility left wherever he goes.
If he does not play in another game this season, he will end his Ohio State career completing 56.3 percent of his pass attempts for 331 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He has also picked up 37 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
More than likely, fans won't know anything more about Brown's future until after the College Football Playoff. He is all-in on winning in his final season with the Buckeyes.
Even though seeing him leave the program is disappointing, he is handling the situation with maturity. He has been extremely professional with how he's handling the portal.
Hopefully, he is able to land in a great situation, win the starting job there, and find success. As long as he isn't playing Ohio State, seeing him become the productive starting quarterback that he has shown the potential of becoming would be great.