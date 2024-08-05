Ohio State Buckeyes Highly-Touted 2025 DB Compared To Patriots' Young Star
Devin Sanchez is a highly-touted prospect for the Ohio State Buckeyes' 2025 recruiting class. He is expected to come in and be an immediate impact player.
Rated a five-star defensive back out of North Shore in Houston, Texas, Sanchez was a massive get for Ryan Day and company on the recruiting trail.
As has been the case in recent years and for the next couple of years, Ohio State has stayed towards the top of the nation in recruiting. They have been able to secure commitment after commitment from top talents. Sanchez is just one of those elite prospects coming to town in the 2025 class.
Keeping that in mind, Sanchez has received a major comparison.
On3 has compared Sanchez to current New England Patriots' rising star cornerback Christian Gonzalez.
"Devin Sanchez's high end combination of size, length and top-end speed reminds us of Christian Gonzalez. Both have similar stature, length and athleticism at the same stage. Gonzalez was thicker and played more on offense and special teams, while Sanchez is more polished as a corner at the same stage."
That last sentence dropped some major details about just how good Sanchez is capable of becoming. He is "more polished" than Gonzalez was at this stage in his career.
If Sanchez can come into Ohio State and be a sponge from what the coaching staff is teaching him, the sky is the limit for his future. He's already being viewed as a potential NFL player down the road.
First and foremost, he will need to live up to the hype he is receiving heading into his college career.
Sanchez is viewed as a potential lockdown corner at the college level. Ohio State firmly believes he can come in and compete for a starting job as a freshman. He's simply that good.
It will be interesting to watch his development over the next couple of years. He is one of the most prized additions in the 2025 recruiting class for the Buckeyes and this comparison should give fans even more excitement about his future at Ohio State.