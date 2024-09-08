Ohio State Buckeyes Drop In Recent AP Poll Despite Big Win
Despite a dominant 56-0 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes drop to No. 3 in the newest college football AP Poll.
Heading into the second week of the 2024 season, the Buckeyes were the No. 2 ranked team. However, Texas head coach Steven Sarkisian and his squad jumped Ohio State after defeating Big 10 rival Michigan, 31-12. Former Buckeyes quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns, which helped solidify the Longhorns as the second-best team behind Georgia.
Looking at the rest of the Big 10 landscape, Penn State stayed put at No. 8, but newcomer Oregon dropped to No. 9 after a close win against Boise State, 37-34. USC benefited from the shakeups within the top spots, as they moved up two places to No. 11. The Trojans have shocked the college football world after the team's hot start to the 2024 season, and have proved to be a real threat for the conference title.
With a big loss to the Longhorns, Michigan took a dramatic fall to No. 17. The Wolverines' schedule still includes USC, Oregon, and Ohio State. And after a huge start to the season for Nebraska, the Cornhuskers make the programs first appearance in the top 25 at No. 23.
Ohio State will have a bye this coming week, but will return to action on Sept. 21 against Marshall. The Thundering Herd are coming off a tough loss against Virginia Tech, but will also have a week to reset before traveling to Columbus.