Ohio State Buckeyes Defender Undergoes Massive Physical Change
The Ohio State Buckeyes have experienced quite the mass exodus as far as their defense is concerned, losing eight starters this past offseason. That included all four starters along their defensive line.
As a result, Ohio State's defensive front is widely viewed as a potential weakness heading into 2025, but the hope is that players like Caden Curry and Kayden McDonald will break out and establish themselves as forces in the trenches.
One of the players aiming to fill one of those gaps is defensive tackle Eddrick Houston, who has already been dealing with knee issues in fall camp. Houston is considered a possible weak link for the Buckeyes, especially after moving from defensive end to the interior after last season.
But apparently, Houston has been making preparations for the position change, gaining 22 pounds this offseason, via Matt Gutridge of Eleven Warriors.
Previously 270 pounds, Houston now weighs in at 292, which is certainly a considerable difference from a year ago. The sophomore played in 12 games last season, logging seven tackles and a couple of passes defended during his time on the field.
In 2024, Ohio State employed Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton inside, both of whom were selected in the NFL Draft this past April. Williams, as a matter of fact, went to the Detroit Lions in the first round.
Houston definitely has some big shoes to fill, but he is obviously taking his promotion very seriously. We will see if he can hopefully surprise some people this fall.
