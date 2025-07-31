Ohio State Buckeyes Land Huge Recruiting Visit With Top Pass Rusher
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been struggling to land top defensive line recruits recently, so much so that it has actually become an indictment on their program over the last several months.
Hopefully, it's just a brief slump for Ohio State, which has largely become known for producing some of the best defensive fronts in the country.
Fortunately, the Buckeyes have landed a major visit with four-star defensive end Reinaldo Perez, who will be visiting Ohio Stadium for the team's season-opening matchup against Texas on Aug. 30, via Eleven Warriors.
Perez — a Columbus native — is clearly incredibly interested in Ohio State, as he attended every recruiting camp this offseason and ultimately picked up an offer from the Buckeyes on June 19.
The 6-foot-5 pass rusher is the 22nd-ranked defensive lineman and the fifth-ranked player in the state of Ohio, via 247Sports' composite rankings.
Considering that Perez — a class of 2027 prospect — grew up in the area, Ohio State should hold a rather significant edge throughout the recruiting process. Perez is also being courted by schools such as Tennessee, Florida, Michigan State, Louisville and Syracuse.
The Buckeyes boasted a nasty defensive line during their national championship run this past season, but all four of their starters — Jack Saywer, Tyleik Williams, Ty Hamilton and JT Tuimoloau — were selected in the NFL Draft back in April.
As a result, Ohio State has to rebuild in the trenches, and it has not really gone according to plan thus far. We'll see if the Buckeyes can shake off their recent bad luck on the recruiting trail.
