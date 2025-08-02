Surprising Ohio State Buckeyes Weapon Could Shake Up Roster
The Ohio State Buckeyes' boasted what was probably the best backfield in the country last season, with running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson puncturing opposing defenses all year long right through the National Championship Game.
Unfortunately, both Judkins and Henderson departed for the NFL Draft, leaving Ohio State to essentially start from scratch at the position.
Well, the Buckeyes bagged C.J. Donaldson via the transfer portal, and James Peoples has long been considered the next man up. So, the general consensus has been that Peoples and Donaldson will lead the rushing attack, and fellow depth pieces Bo Jackson and Sam Williams-Dixon would be able to contribute in a pinch.
But we have all been forgetting about one player in particular: Anthony Rogers.
Rogers is entering his first season in Columbus and wasn't even at spring practice, but he has been incredibly impressive over his first couple of days at fall camp, so much so that some are already wondering if he could shake up the running back depth chart and get some burn early in 2025.
"One player who stood out was freshman running back Anthony 'Turbo' Rogers, who has looked like a player capable of making an early impact in his first two practices as a Buckeye," wrote Dan Hope and Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors.
Ohio State mainly stuck with two halfbacks last season, but there is definitely a chance that the Buckeyes could potentially expand the rotation this year, and perhaps Rogers could ultimately become a significant part of it.
A former four-star recruit out of Montgomery, Al., Rogers was the fifth-ranked running back in the country during the recruitment process, via 247 Sports' composite rankings.
