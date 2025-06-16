Ohio State Buckeyes' Elite Recruiting Target Sends Major Michigan Message
While the Ohio State Buckeyes won the national championship this past season, they still were unable to end their frustrating drought against the Michigan Wolverines.
Ohio State fell to Michigan, 13-10, in the regular-season finale in 2024, marking its fourth straight loss to its despised Big Ten rival. Now, the Buckeyes may be in the process of losing one of their most highly-touted recruits to the Wolverines.
Michigan just hosted a visit with five-star running back Savion Hiter over he weekend, and Hiter really seems to have enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor, taking to social media to thank the school.
It marked the fifth meeting Hiter has had with the Wolverines, a clear indication that he is very, very serious about potentially joining the team Up North.
Hiter visited with Ohio State late last month, so the Buckeyes are obviously very much in the running for his services, but there are some who feel Michigan may be the favorire to land him.
The six-foot, 200-pound weapon is the top-ranked halfback in the country, via 247 Sports' composite rankings. He is the 17th-ranked player overall and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Virginia.
Ohio State recently bagged a five-star running back of its own in Elijah Newman-Hall, but Newman-Hall isn't set to join the Buckeyes until 2028. Meanwhile, Hiter is a class of 2026 recruit, so there is definitely a sense of urgency for Ryan Day's club, especially with the Wolverines lurking.
Hiter has received offers from a plethora of big-name schools, so we'll see when the Mineral, Va. native decides to announce his commitment.