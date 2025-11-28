Ryan Day won't let this aspect of Buckeyes-Wolverines showdown affect Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes have played their biggest rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, in all kinds of weather and could face harsh conditions in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
On the day of the game, it appears Ann Arbor could be dealing with snow. It will be snowing and 31 degrees for the contest. Winds will be blowing at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was asked about potentially playing in the elements for the game. Day isn't about to let the game's elements affect how the team prepares for it.
“It's the same for both teams. That's what you expect this time of year in Big Ten Football...That's just a distraction. The focus has to be on doing our job.”
The Buckeyes have a ton of momentum heading into the Wolverines game, as they are number one in the nation and 11-0 on the season. They appear to be the front-runners to not only win the Big Ten title, but to take home the national championship a second straight season.
Ohio State's biggest problem is beating Michigan, something they haven't done in six years. The Buckeyes have lost the last four showdowns against the Wolverines, including their 13-10 game last year, which was the last time Ohio State lost.
Michigan is currently in the top 25 with a 9-2 record and is once again in a position to play spoiler to the Buckeyes on a top seed in the playoffs. The Wolverines will lean on their running game to move the offense against the nation's number-one defense.
Ohio State's defense is on a historic run, as it is the only team in the nation to allow fewer than 10 points per game this season. They are in the top five in total defense, passing defense, and rushing defense.
The Buckeyes have been special throughout the season, with the first game against the Texas Longhorns the only one decided by a single possession. Ohio State has won every game since then by two or more points, the only team in the nation to do so.
This is the biggest game of the season for Ohio State, as they look to carry all the momentum into their Big Ten championship game against potential opponent Indiana. Picking up a critical win against the Wolverines is not only a point of pride for the Buckeyes but also a chance to make a statement that they are a legit contender for a national championship victory.