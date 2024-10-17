Ohio State Buckeyes Wide Receiver On Pace To Break Program Records

Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka entered the season needing 78 receptions and 1,042 receiving yards to become the all-time #Buckeyes leader in those categories.



After 6 games this year, Egbuka has 40 receptions and 526 receiving yards. He's well on his way.



📸 @MattParkerLR pic.twitter.com/pOWAR9jvgp