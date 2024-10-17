Ohio State Buckeyes Wide Receiver On Pace To Break Program Records
Heading into the 2024 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes veteran wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was on pace to break multiple program records. Through six games this year, the longtime Buckeye is in good standing to shatter them.
After four incredible years from Egbuka, he needed 78 receptions and 1,042 receiving yards in his final season with Ohio State to overcome both KJ Hill and Michael Jenkins' records with the program.
With half of the 2024 season in the books, Egbuka has racked up 40 receptions for 526 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He currently ranks second amongst Ohio State pass catchers in receiving yards and touchdowns behind freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith.
But the future NFL prospect remains to be quarterback Will Howard's top target, as Egbuka leads the team in receptions. He has seen a steady increase in production during the course of conference play, totaling 26 catches for 270 yards and five touchdowns in three games.
If Egbuka averages 86 yards and around six receptions in the team's final six games, he could claim both records by the end of the season. While these numbers may seem tough to achieve over the course of six games, there's a real chance Egbuka could reach those feats. He is currently averaging nearly seven catches a game for around 88 receiving yards.
Even if Egbuka does not break the two records by the end of the regular season, it's likely that the Buckeyes will make a bowl game or the College Football Playoffs, which would give the Ohio State wideout a greater chance to leave Columbus with both records.