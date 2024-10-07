Two Ohio State Buckeyes' Receive Honors for Performances In Win Over Iowa
The honors continue to pile up for the Ohio State Buckeyes as the team heads into the heart of Big Ten conference play.
After the team's huge victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 5, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and quarterback Will Howard were named the Big Ten’s co-Offensive Players of the Week, the conference office announced today.
Despite the Buckeyes' rough offensive start in the first half, head coach Ryan Day and his squad were able to turn it around, thanks to Egbuka's two touchdowns in the second half. The veteran receiver finished with nine catches for a total of 71 yards and three touchdowns. Egbuka's multi-touchdown performance in Week 6 was a career-high in a single game.
If it weren't for Howard, however, the Buckeyes may have not been able to kickstart the offense against a stout Iowa defense. The former Kansas State quarterback completed 21 of his 25 passing attempts while throwing for 209 yards and three touchdowns against the Hawkeyes.
Howard threw one touchdown and one interception in the first half, but would eventually lead Ohio State to 28 unanswered points in the second half. He would also add a rushing touchdown in the third quarter, making it his fourth consecutive game with a touchdown on the ground.
The duo of Howard and Egbuka will not be able to celebrate the team's 2-0 start to Big Ten conference play for long, as Ohio State will face No. 3 ranked Oregon in Week 7 in what many consider to be one of the biggest games of the 2024 College Football season.