Ohio State Star Lands Strong Take Before Oregon Matchup
The Ohio State Buckeyes are loaded with NFL talent on their roster, but one of their most intriguing prospects is wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
Egbuka is coming off of a tremendous performance in Ohio State's Week 6 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, as he snared three touchdown catches.
Now, heading into the Buckeyes' pivotal Big Ten showdown against the Oregon Ducks, Egbuka is moving up Bleacher Report's list of the best prospects in the country, ranking second in their "trending up" category.
"Emeka Egbuka looked like a future first-round pick with 74 receptions for 1,151 yards during the 2022 campaign," wrote B/R's Dame Parson. "Egbuka required tightrope surgery last year that derailed his junior campaign. The wide receiver that showed up Saturday against the Iowa Hawkeyes looked like the 2022 version, with nine catches for 71 yards and three touchdowns."
On the season overall, Egbuka has logged 30 catches for 433 yards and five scores, nearly equaling his production from all of last year when he totaled 41 grabs for 515 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.
Egbuka probably would have been a first or second-round draft pick had he entered the NFL Draft last year, but he opted to return for his final year of eligibility at Columbus.
It is certainly paying dividends thus far in 2024, as Egbuka's draft stock has risen thanks to his impressive showing over Ohio State's first five games of the season.
We'll see if Egbuka continues to level up when the Buckeyes face Oregon in Week 7.