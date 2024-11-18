Ohio State Buckeyes Star Named Perfect Fit For Chiefs
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka may not grab all of the headlines, but that's thanks largely to the inhuman efforts of teammate Jeremiah Smith.
However, that does not mean that Egbuka won't attract plenty of attention heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
Egbuka is widely considered one of the best receivers in his class and will certainly fly of the board in the first or second round of the draft in April.
But where will Egbuka land?
Well, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has identified a very interesting potential destination for the senior pass-catcher: the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Emeka Egbuka might not ever become the team's No. 1 receiver, but his hands, route-running and timing drew comparisons to Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Amon-Ra St. Brown in Dame Parson's scouting report," Ballentine wrote.
The Chiefs have been struggling to find elite wide receiver talent ever since trading Tyreek Hill in March 2022.
To be fair, Kansas City did draft Rashee Rice in 2023, and it signed Marquise Brown in free agency last spring. However, both wide outs are sidelined for the season due to injuries, and while the Chiefs did swing a deal for DeAndre Hopkins at the trade deadline, they still need help at the position.
It should also be noted that both Brown and Hopkins will be free agents at season's end.
That definitely makes Egbuka a great possible fit in Kansas City, and with Patrick Mahomes under center, it's hard to imagine a cushier situation for the Ohio State star.
Through 10 games this season, Egbuka has hauled in 49 receptions for 612 yards and eight touchdowns.