Former Buckeye Ezekiel Elliott Receives Intriguing Projections with Cowboys
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star running back Ezekiel Elliott is back with the Dallas Cowboys for the upcoming 2024 NFL season.
After leaving for one year and playing with the New England Patriots, Elliott made his way back to the Cowboys this offseason. He's also expected to pick up where he left off as the team's starting running back.
With that in mind, the question becomes, what can Elliott produce for Dallas in 2024?
Fantasy Pros has released their projections for Elliott. They believe he will rack up 700 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He is also being projected to record 211 receiving yards.
Those are intriguing projections. They're not great and they're not bad.
If Elliott produces those numbers, that could be enough to take enough pressure off of Dak Prescott and the aerial attack. However, it might not be enough for him to remain the starter for the whole season.
Royce Freeman has been turning heads early in training camp and the Cowboys also have Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle on the roster.
Elliott is no longer the superstar workhorse back that he once was. That is very clear. He's still good enough to make an impact, but the impact is nowhere close to elite.
Despite the projections that aren't the most flattering, Elliott has to be proud of the NFL career he has put together. Throughout his eight seasons, he has carried the football 2,065 times for 8,904 yards and 71 touchdowns. Elliott has also caught 356 passes for 2,649 yards and 14 more scores.
Of course, Ohio State fans are still big fans of Elliott. He put up huge numbers for the Buckeyes as well, rushing for 3,961 yards and 43 touchdowns in his three seasons.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the veteran running back can produce with the Cowboys this season. Ohio State fans will be rooting for Elliott to exceed the expectations that have been set for him.