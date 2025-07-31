Former Ohio State Buckeyes Fan Favorite Gets Breakthrough News
The Ohio State Buckeyes had an ultra-talented team last season, and Seth McLaughlin was a key reason for their success.
While many might look back on his career and think he was just a one-season wonder for Ohio State, his impact was felt significantly during that one year, a season that will go down in the Ohio State record books. McLaughlin transferred to Ohio State after spending four seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The 6-foot-4 center didn't start all those seasons but immediately made an impact in Tuscaloosa and was a starter by his second season, playing in double-digit games from his sophomore season till his senior year. He was dubbed an All-American last season as well. That said, talented centers aren't easy to come by, so despite his season-ending Achilles injury while in Columbus, McLaughlin was still able to find himself a roster.
While he did go undrafted, the Cincinnati Bengals quickly picked up the center. Thankfully, he has passed his physical and should be able to take the field for training camp in the coming weeks. Per Field Yates, it is something that shouldn't be "overlooked."
The Bengals have had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL over the last few seasons, and adding McLaughlin should only bode well for the unit, especially considering his experience playing at the highest level in college football. Burrow was among the most-sacked quarterbacks throughout his first few seasons, so any added depth should help. McLaughlin will have the opportunity to compete for a starting spot, one that will be aimed at protecting Joe Burrow.
The upside for McLaughlin, especially on a team like Cincinnati, is there, and seeing him in action should bring a smile to the face of every Ohio State fan. Fans should hope that his Achilles doesn't slow him down any further.