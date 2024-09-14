Ohio State Fans Need To Stop Focusing on Former Buckeyes QB
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord is the ex that OSU fans can't seem to quit.
Every time I scroll through social media, I see Buckeyes fans still talking about the team's starting quarterback in 2023. It's okay if you are praising the young man, but there is no need to try to discredit his recent success.
McCord was highly-rated coming out of high school, as the Pennsylvanian native was a four-star recruit and ranked eighth amongst the quarterbacks in the 2021 class. Despite having to wait two years behind NFL star CJ Stroud, McCord stuck it out and was named the starter for the Buckeyes in 2023.
Expectations for the first-year starter were high, as fans were blessed with two consective first round quarterbacks. And with an ample amount of pressure on him, McCord managed to throw for over 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns.
But, as an Ohio State quarterback, this wasn't enough. The young passer struggled against Michigan, which led to Ryan Day's third-consecutive loss to the team up north and the Buckeyes missing out on the College Football Playoffs.
McCord would enter the transfer portal after the season, and quickly committed to play at Syracuse. In his first two games under head coach Fran Brown, the veteran quarterback has quickly changed the narrative surrounding his name. He's thrown for 735 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 69.4 percent of his passes.
To be honest? Good for him. McCord has finally found a program where he can thrive without the pressure of having to be a big-time quarterback.
I can understand why fans may have been bitter right after he opted out of last year's bowl game against Missouri, along with him jumping into the transfer portal, but why should it matter? Current starting quarterback Will Howard looks terrific so far and has proven to be a great fit in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's play calling.
Heck, even Ryan Day has praise McCord for his recent success.
This isn't the first time we've seen an Ohio football team have a quarterback that excels on a different team. Former Cleveland Browns first-round pick Baker Mayfield saw an uptick in production last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and many fans still talk about Mayfield. And what has that done for Browns' fans? Absolutely nothing.
Remember, folks. The best way to forget about you ex is to let go.