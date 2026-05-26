The Ohio State Buckeyes already own two commitments from top-ranked defensive backs as part of their 2027 class, with 4-star safety Eli Johnson and 3-star safety Angelo Smith.

Now, the school is looking to add a third highly touted piece to their defensive backfield for its next recruiting class, this time a cornerback.

Ohio State is among the early favorites to land 4-star cornerback Monsanna "Suki" Torbert Jr. after his recent announcement to decommit from Indiana.

After careful consideration, my family and I have decided to decommit from Indiana University and reopen my recruitment 100%. I want to sincerely thank the Indiana coaching staff and recruiting staff for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. It has truly been a blessing pic.twitter.com/72WSzOEISO — Monsanna “Suki” Torbert Jr 4⭐️ (@OhThats_UNO) May 19, 2026

Torbert is a quarterback/cornerback who transferred to Division I Princeton for his senior season after leading Division IV Taft for the last couple of years.

Torbert is ranked by 247Sports’ Composite as the No. 7 player in the state of Ohio, and No. 16 among cornerbacks. He was also the Hoosiers' top-ranked recruit for 2027 before decommitting. Torbert's original finalists before pledging to Indiana were Cincinnati, Iowa, Maryland, and Pitt.

Even though he threw for over 3,600 yards and 50 touchdowns while also running for over 1,000 yards on the ground as a quarterback, Torbert is projected as a cornerback at the next level. On defense, he recorded 40 tackles, three interceptions and three pass breakups last season.

Torbert is coming off an 11-1 record in 2025 with Taft, after winning a regional championship in 2024 with the Senators. He’ll now look to build upon that individual success with the Vikings. He also played basketball at Taft, so his versatility is well documented.

Where do the Buckeyes stand as 4-star CB Monsanna Torbert Jr. reopens his recruitment?

Ohio State is one of three powerhouse schools that will have Tolbert on an official visit coming up, along with Michigan and Notre Dame, according to On3.

However, the Buckeyes may very well be in the drivers’ seat.

“It sounds like Ohio State is probably about to make a big push,” said a Power 4 defensive coordinator to A to Z Sports’ Brandon Little before Torbert decommitted from Indiana. “Nobody thinks he’s going to say no to Ohio State if they do. It’s probably not even worth our time. The odds he ends up in Columbus are strong.”

Ohio State has already landed 12 commitments for its 2027 Class, with edge rusher DJ Jacobs headlining the group. Jacobs -- out of Blessed Trinity Catholic in Georgia -- is considered the top player in the country.

Adding Torbert to the mix would certainly confirm head coach Ryan Day's status as a top-notch recruiter.