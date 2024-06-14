Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Western Michigan Broncos: Way-too-Early Week 2 Predictions
When the Ohio State Buckeyes play a team from Michigan, the game tends to get more attention than usual.
When Western Michigan meets Ohio State in Columbus on Sept. 7, the two will go head-to-head for their stretches of non-conference games. While the Buckeyes will face another Mid-American Conference team in Akron in Week 1, the Broncos will have an unfortunate start against back-to-back Big Ten teams in Wisconsin and Ohio State.
Here's what the BuckeyesNow staff thinks about the Week 2 matchup:
Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor
Another easy test for the Buckeyes from the MAC here. This will give the offense another tune-up opportunity and allow the defense to get honed in. The Buckeyes get another blowout win.
Ohio State 48
Western Michigan 6
Gaurav Law, Staff Writer
Western Michigan simply won't be able to hang with the Buckeyes. They will likely get worked by Wisconsin and figure out what needs to change before they play in the third-largest stadium in the country. Chances are they will be too beat up from Big Ten football after week 1 and won't perform well on either side of the ball in Week 2.
Ohio State hasn't lost to a non-Power 5 team since 1990. That's not going to change in the first three weeks of the 2024 season.
Ohio State 59
Western Michigan 17
Caleb Spinner, Staff Writer
Ohio State has probably never had a better chance to post 120 points or more over two games than they do this season. Pummeling Akron to start the year will give the Buckeyes some momentum going into their bout with Western Michigan (not that they need it).
The Broncos are going to be beyond outmatched across the board. I hope however much money they got to play the Buckeyes in Columbus was worth it, because this won’t be pretty.
Ohio State 63
Western Michigan 6