Ohio State Buckeyes Freshman Receives Head-Turning Outlook from ESPN
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been graced by numerous five-star prospects over the last several seasons at various positions. Cornerback is a unit that they've been able to train some of the country's best, from Denzel Ward to Jeff Okudah. Devin Sanchez may be next on that list.
Sanchez comes in at 6-foot-2 and weighs 185 pounds, an ideal frame for a defensive back. He went to North Shore for his high school ball and will be in Columbus to start his collegiate career. Sanchez was the top cornerback in the Class of 2025 and the fifth-best player nationally, ranking second in the state of Texas per 247Sports. He committed to the Buckeyes early, shutting down his recruitment on January 6, 2024.
Basically, every quality program in the country, from Penn State to Texas A&M to Oregon offered Sanchez, but he's going to stick it out with the Buckeyes. In a breakdown of the top freshmen to watch, a listing in which Michigan's Bryce Underwood was ranked No. 1, Sanchez was ranked No. 7.
Here's what ESPN's Eli Lederman had to say about the freshman.
"Coveted for his length and sudden speed at 6-2, 185 pounds, Sanchez was the No. 1 cornerback prospect in the 2025 class. ESPN national recruiting analyst Craig Haubert has likened Sanchez to former Buckeyes standoutDenzel Burke, and the five-star freshman should challenge junior Jermaine Mathews Jr. as Ohio State works to fill Burke's starting spot under first-year defensive coordinator Matt Patricia," Lederman wrote.
As for Big Ten representation on the list, only Underwood and Oregon receiver Dakorien Moore beat out the Buckeyes' corner. USC defensive end Jahkeem Stewart also cracked the rankings.
For Sanchez, he should be a starting weapon for Matt Patricia right out of the gate, and with the Buckeyes have lost many pieces in their secondary, he's going to need a few players to step up and fill some pivotal roles. With Caleb Downs leading the unit, expect Sanchez to grow into the team's best cornerback by the end of the season.