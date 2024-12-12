Ohio State Buckeyes LB Transfer to Visit with Two Big Ten Rivals
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to lose some pieces in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. One of those pieces is linebacker Gabe Powers, who recently announced that he would be entering the portal.
Powers has been unable to carve out a sizable role for himself with Ohio State. He will be looking for a destination that he can land and end up actually playing.
With that in mind, the Buckeyes' linebacker has a few visits lined up already, with two of them being a Big Ten rival.
As reported by Allen Trieu of 247 Sports, Powers has visits scheduled with the Wisconsin Badgers, Minnesota Golden Gophers, and Kansas State Wildcats.
In an ideal world, Powers would not stick within the Big Ten. Should he end up with either Wisconsin or Minnesota, he could come back to haunt Ohio State.
That being said, even though he's leaving the program, it would be good to see him land somewhere that he can have success. Assuming he isn't finding that success against the Buckeyes, any landing spot that fits what he's looking for would be good to see for him.
Throughout his career with Ohio State, Powers has totaled 12 tackles, an interception, a defensive touchdown, and a defended pass. His defensive touchdown and interception came this season against Akron.
It's a shame that Powers did not end up living up to the hype that surrounded him when he committed to the Buckeyes. He was a four-star recruit and appeared to have a shot at being a huge part of the future for the Ohio State defense.
Obviously, that has not ended up being the case.
Expect to hear more news about Powers in the near future. He has some visits lined up and his transfer portal market could move quickly.