Ohio State Defender to Leave Via Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off of a loss to the Michigan Wolverines and are set to enter the College Football Playoff with a chance to win a national championship.
Despite where the program currently stands, one player has already decided that he will be leaving in the offseason.
As shared by Eleven Warriors, linebacker Gabe Powers has decided to enter the transfer portal and will likely be playing elsewhere in 2025.
Powers announced his decision on social media, sending out a statement about his choice as well.
"I want to thank all of Buckeye nation for the support I have received through my three years here at Ohio State. It has been a blessing being a part of Buckeye Nation. After much prayer and talking to my family, I have decided it's in my best interest to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. God bless all of you and go Bucks. Proverbs 19:21."
More than likely, this was a decision made to try and find playing time elsewhere. Powers has been unable to work his way into a consistent role on the field.
So far this season, he has recorded five tackles, an interception, and a defended pass. Last year with Ohio State, Powers racked up seven tackles.
Leaving the Buckeyes was clearly not an easy decision for Powers. It seems that Powers simply realized that he wasn't going to end up being able to become a key impact player for the team.
That being said, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Powers. He is a talented linebacker and should find a new school that views him as a key part of their defense for the next two years.
Hopefully, he'll find the right landing spot and will be able to get his football career back on track.