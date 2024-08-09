Ohio State Buckeyes Get Bad Update on Top Five-Star Recruit
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been hopeful that they would be able to add a huge piece to their 2025 recruiting class on the offensive line.
Of course, that piece would come in the form of David Sanders Jr.
Sanders, a five-star recruiting hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, has been a top target for Ohio State. Whoever he ends up committing to will be getting a massive anchor for their future line.
A new report has given a bad update on the Buckeyes' chances of landing Sanders.
According to a report from Steve Wiltfong of On3, he believes the Tennessee Volunteers will end up getting Sanders' commitment if he had to make a prediction.
"So I think when I'm talking to all of my sources and adding up the intel, my best guess, today, would be Tennessee. But I've also at times had my best guess on Ohio State. And then even early in the process, you looked at Georgia. I never had Clemson in the one-hole (for Sanders). Who knows, maybe we're sleeping on Georgia. But my best guess today would be Tennessee."
Ohio State not even being listed in Wiltfong's breakdown is a massive disappointment.
Ryan Day has found ways to land top recruit after top recruit in recent recruiting classes. Missing on Sanders would be tough to swallow.
Currently, Sanders is ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the nation. He's the clear-cut No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation as well.
Despite likely missing out on Sanders, Ohio State has to be thrilled with their 2025 recruiting class. Once again, they're bringing in multiple elite talents. Sanders would have simply been the icing on top of the cake.
Expect to hear more about Sanders and his commitment in the near future. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like he'll be coming to the Buckeyes.