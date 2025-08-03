Ohio State Insiders Keep Saying the Same Thing About Julian Sayin
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin is definitely the consensus favorite to win the starting job over Lincoln Kienholz heading into the 2025 college football season, but it definitely has not been easy for the former five-star prospect.
Sayin struggled in spring practice, and while he has looked alright in fall camp, he hasn't been overly impressive, which has resulted in a rather surprising quarterback competition between him and Kienholz with the season opener mere weeks away.
Throughout the early stages of camp, we keep hearing very similar reports about Sayin, and Cameron Teague Robinson of The Athletic was the latest to mention it following Ohio State's practice session on Saturday.
"Overall, I thought that was the best day for both quarterbacks, but there wasn’t a play that stood out with a major 'wow' factor, good or bad," Robinson wrote.
While it's obviously good that Sayin didn't have a particularly bad day, the fact that he still hasn't "wowed" anyone throughout camp is obviously a concerning sign and indicates that he really has not made the type of progress that most had anticipated thus far.
Just 19 years old, Sayin is attempting to fill the shoes of Will Howard, a Columbus cult hero who led the Buckeyes to their first national championship win in a decade last season. That certainly isn't an easy task, especially not when you are burdened with the type of expectations that have been placed upon the shoulders of Sayin.
Hopefully, the youngster is able to turn on the jets over these next few weeks to position himself for a potentially flashy debut against Texas on Aug. 30.
