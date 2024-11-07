Ohio State Buckeyes Star Lands Concerning Ranking
Going into the season, Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer was widely viewed as a first-round draft pick.
As a matter of fact, many feel that Sawyer may have been a first-rounder had he entered the NFL Draft last spring, but he opted to return to Ohio State for his final year of eligibility.
While Sawyer's decision to return to Columbus for some unfinished business was noble, it may have actually hurt his draft stock.
Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team recently released a list of the top 100 prospects heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, and he had Sawyer ranked 41st.
That would put him in the middle of the second round.
Considering Sawyer was ranked in the 20s by a whole lot of people going into the season, that is a fairly steep drop.
But honestly, it's deserved.
Sawyer has not made a colossal impact this season, having logged 26 tackles, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks through eight games.
Those are certainly not terrible numbers, but it's not what you would expect from a supposed elite pass rusher preparing for the professional level.
Sawyer hasn't had a sack since Oct. 5, when he posted 1.5 sacks in a win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. He only tallied two tackles in the Buckeyes' Week 7 loss to the Oregon Ducks.
There is still time for the 22-year-old to increase his draft status again, but there is no question that the senior has been a rather significant disappointment thus far this season.