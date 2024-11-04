Ohio State Star Lands Exciting NFL Draft Projection
The Ohio State Buckeyes may very well have numerous players fly off the board in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and one of their top prospects is defensive end Jack Sawyer.
Sawyer may have actually been a Day 1 pick had he entered the draft last spring, but he opted to utilize his final year of eligibility to return to Columbus.
But next April, Sawyer will definitely be available for NFL teams to nab, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine is projecting the star pass rusher to land with an exciting AFC squad: the Houston Texans.
"The Texans already have their premier pass-rushers in Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, but DeMeco Ryan understands that having depth on the defensive line is crucial," Ballentine wrote. "Derek Barnett and Jerry Hughes are both aging players with expiring contracts. Drafting Jack Sawyer would be a relatively safe draft pick, as he would immediately become the third defensive end who could spell either player and offer run support."
Joining a front seven that already includes a couple of pass-rushing extraordinaries in Hunter and Anderson would certainly be something for Sawyer.
While it may cut into Sawyer's playing time early on, it would allow him to learn some tricks of the trade from a couple of established NFL stars.
Sawyer has logged 26 tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble this season. He arrived at Ohio State back in 2021 and has totaled 16.5 sacks throughout his collegiate career.
The 22-year-old is expected to be selected in the latter stages of the first round, so the Texans definitely make sense as a potential destination.