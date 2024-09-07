Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith Gets Big Projection vs. Western Michigan
The Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Western Michigan Broncos this evening in Week 2 college football action. They'll look to move to 2-0 and are widely expected to dominate once again.
While they're expected to win big, Western Michigan is coming off of an impressive showing against the Wisconsin Badgers last week. They gave Wisconsin a run for their money.
Ryan Day and company need to come in focused and ready to play their best game. Each and every week, Ohio State needs to be poised and not take anything for granted.
Jeremiah Smith is set to play his second game for the Buckeyes. The star freshman wideout is fresh off of a big-time debut with Ohio State last week, catching six passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
Looking ahead to tonight's game, he has received the projection to have a second big game.
RotoWire has predicted that he will end up catching six passes for 94 yards. They don't have him catching a touchdown, but he'll have some chances to do so.
Even if he doesn't score another touchdown, having back-to-back games of six catches and 90+ yards to begin his college career would be an impressive feat.
Will Howard will also play his second game with the Buckeyes. He put together a strong debut performance himself, but there were some questions about how sluggish the offense started off. They will need to start strong from the first drive of the game and show improvement this week.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Smith and Howard can do in their second games with Ohio State. They both need to be clicking on all cylinders in a couple of weeks when the tough stretch of the schedule gets underway.
Expect to see Smith come through with another strong performance. He looks the part of the next big thing at wide receiver for the Buckeyes and fans shouldn't expect him to disappoint this evening.