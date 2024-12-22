Ohio State Buckeyes Star WR Shades Tennessee After Playoff Win
The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to take care of business last night against the Tennessee Volunteers, beating them by a final score of 42-17.
From start to finish, this didn't look like much of a game. Ohio State was the better team in every aspect of the game and they have now earned a rematch against the Oregon Ducks in their next outing.
Jeremiah Smith, the Buckeyes' star freshman wide receiver, put together an extremely strong performance. He racked up six catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns in his first ever postseason appearances.
Following the game, Smith took to social media to take a shot.
Pro Football Focus had posted a matchup between him and Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, asking who would win the matchup. Smith clearly had saved that post for later and commented on it after dominating the Volunteers' defense.
All season long, Smith has completely exceeded the high expectations that had been set for him. He has the chance to be the best wide receiver in Ohio State history if he keeps developing at the level that he has shown thus far.
On the season, Smith has now racked up 63 receptions for 1,037 yards and 12 touchdowns. No one could have asked for a better season.
In order for the Buckeyes to make a run at a national championship, Smith will need to continue playing at an elite level. So far, he has given zero reasons to think that he won't.
Going up against Oregon is going to be a very difficult matchup. Ohio State will need to make some big plays offensively to keep up with the Ducks. Smith is going to be a huge part of that game plan.
After finishing the regular season with a loss to Michigan, seeing the Buckeyes bounce back so strong against Tennessee was a pleasant surprise. Ohio State had received a lot of shade leading up to the game, with many thinking the Volunteers would pull off the upset.
Expect to see the Buckeyes gain a lot of momentum from this win. Will it be enough to beat Oregon? Only time will tell, but they certainly have a shot.