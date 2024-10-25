Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith Looking to Make History vs Nebraska
As the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare for this week's game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, there is some history that could be made by star freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Coming into the season, Smith was expected to be an immediate star for Ohio State. However, he has completely outdone the expectations and is starting to trend towards being the best wide receiver to ever play for the Buckeyes if he continues as he has started.
As shared by swishxvibes on X, Smith is just 10 catches, 96 yards, and two touchdowns away from breaking the all-time Ohio State freshman touchdown, receptions, and receiving yards records.'
Looking at those statistics, they are all potentially reachable.
Smith has a good chance to rack up two touchdowns and he also has a good chance to record 96 yards. However, the hardest record for him to beat in just this game will be the 10 catches.
So far this season, Smith has had two games of 100 or more yards and has caught two touchdowns in one game as well. He has caught a touchdown in every single game he has played.
Against the Oregon Ducks, the freshman star actually caught nine passes.
The fact that he has accomplished or come within one reception of accomplishing all of the above stats need to break all three records gives him a shot to do just that.
Going up against a Nebraska team that just gave up 56 points last week gives hope that he could have a chance. Seeing him put together a monstrous performance to break all of these records would be awesome for Buckeyes fans.
On the season thus far in six games, Smith has racked up 32 receptions for 553 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been dynamic each and every game and has shown no signs of slowing down. Even as a freshman, he has been one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the nation.
Whether he breaks these records this week or next week, he's going to go down in Ohio State history as arguably the best freshman wide receiver the program has ever had.