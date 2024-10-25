Ohio State Star Earns Massive Rating Boost In CFB 25
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has taken the nation by storm during his freshman season and is already one of the best pass-catchers in football.
Apparently, EA Sports' College Football 25 has recognized that, which is why Smith has earned a plus-6 overall rating boost in the most recent update, bring him up to a 90 on the season (h/t Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report).
Smith logged nine catches for 100 yards and a touchdown on Ohio State's last game, which was a loss to the Oregon Ducks in Week 7.
That represented what was probably Smith's best individual performance of the year, and on the season overall, he has hauled in 32 receptions for 553 yards and seven touchdowns.
Smith is part of a dynamic Buckeyes receiving corps that also includes Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate, but as impressive as Egbuka and Tate have been, they don't quite match the pizazz of Smith.
The 18-year-old has made numerous dazzling one-handed catches this season, and his blazing speed is second to none.
Smith was widely considered the best wide receiver prospect to ever come through Columbus, and some even labeled him the best receiver prospect in football history, period.
There was actually some deliberation on how much playing time Smith would get before the season started, as it is certainly rare for a true freshman to see significant action.
Smith has certainly answered those questions and has been one of the most explosive options in the country through the first two months of the 2024 campaign.
Ohio State is 5-1 and will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Saturday.