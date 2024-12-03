Ohio State Star Freshman Receives Massive Honor

𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 to Jeremiah Smith, the 2024 Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year! #B1GFootball x @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/cP0iOCLp4w