Ohio State Star Freshman Receives Massive Honor
The 2024 college football regular season has come to an end for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Unfortunately, it ended with their fourth straight loss to the Michigan Wolverines, but the season is not over yet for Ohio State.
Looking ahead to the future, the Buckeyes are set to head into the College Football Playoff and look to win a national championship.
Jeremiah Smith has been a superstar for Ohio State all season long. He was expected to have a great freshman season, but he has completed exceeded expectations and has been among the nation's best wide receivers.
Due to his impressive year, Smith has officially been named the 2024 Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year, as shared by Big Ten Football on X.
Smith is very deserving of this honor. He has played consistently at a high level from start to finish this year.
Throughout the 2024 campaign, Smith has racked up 57 receptions for 934 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has averaged 16.4 yards per reception. In addition to those numbers, he has chipped in with four carries for 47 yards and another touchdown on the ground.
To put up that kind of production as a freshman speaks to the elite talent that Smith possesses for the future.
Assuming nothing major happens, Smith is destined to be an NFL wideout. Not only is he destined to play in the NFL, there is a good chance that he could be a top-five pick in his draft class.
Obviously, no one knows just how good Smith is capable of becoming. He has a lot of room to continue developing, which is extremly scary for opposing Big Ten teams.
This is just the first in what is expected to be a decorated career for Smith. There wasn't much doubt that he would end up winning this award, but now it has been made official.
All of that being said, the Buckeyes are going to need Smith to continue playing at an elite level in the playoff. In order to make a run at a national championship, Ohio State will need its star freshman to help carry a huge portion of the offensive load.
Expect to see him live up to the needs that the team will have from him. He's not the kind of player to fall off in the biggest games of the year.