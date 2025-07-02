Ohio State Buckeyes Superstar Rejected Nike for Very Personal Reason
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith instantly cemented himself as one of the best players in the country last season, enjoying one of the best freshman campaigns you can imagine.
Smith hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging an incredible 17.6 yards per carry en route to helping lead Ohio State to a national championship.
The 19-year-old was every bit as phenomenal as his billing and then some, and now, heading into 2025, he is prepared to take his game to even greater heights.
Not surprisingly, Smith — truly a generational talent — was being wooed by multiple sportswear companies this offseason, including the biggest brand of them all: Nike.
However, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound pass-catcher ultimately spurned Nike in favor of Adidas, and he revealed the personal reason for his decision while speaking to Manny Navarro of The Athletic.
“I’ve been wearing Adidas since I was a young kid, 11, 10 years old,” Smith said. “To be a part of the brand is something special.”
You certainly can't blame Smith for sticking with what is near and dear to him, and now, he will potentially represent one of Adidas' most dynamic ambassadors moving forward.
Smith was viewed by many as the best wide receiver prospect to ever come through Columbus goign into last sesaon, and some consider him to be the best receiver prospect to ever step on the gridiron overall.
Based on what we saw from the youngster in 2024, it's hard to argue with either of those assessments.
