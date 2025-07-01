Commanders' Terry McLaurin Could Land With Steelers, Aaron Rodgers
It has been an interesting offseason for former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who is at odds with the Washington Commanders over his contract.
McLaurin has just one year left on his deal and is seeking an extension, and if he doesn't get it by training camp, there seems to be a significant chance he could hold out.
In the event that the Commanders aren't able to strike a pact with the two-time Pro Bowler, a trade could be possible, and Romell Williams of FanSided has named the Pittsburgh Steelers as a potential landing spot for him.
"The Steelers are going all-in on the present, adding Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, while trading away George Pickens," Williams wrote. "The departure of Pickens left a void opposite Metcalf that McLaurin would immediately fill. His precision and toughness would pair perfectly with Rodgers timing style."
There is no question that Pittsburgh would represent a great destination for McLaurin, as they definitely need another dependable target alongside of Metcalf.
McLaurin hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, making his second trip to the Pro Bowl while earning a Second-Team All-Pro selection.
The 29-year-old spent four years at Ohio State between 2015 and 2018 and only posted one truly impressive season with the Buckeyes, which came during his final campaign when he caught 35 passes for 701 yards and 11 scores. He averaged 20 yards per catch that year.
McLaurin was then selected by Washington in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
