Analyst Reveals Major Red Flag for Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin is raising red flags heading into the 2025 NFL season with the Washington Commanders.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin is currently embroiled in a contract dispute with the Washington Commanders, and with training camp just around the corner, things could get ugly.

But do the Commanders need to be careful about exactly how much money they give the two-time Pro Bowler heading into 2025?

Well, Dan Fornek of Pro Football Network seems to have questions about McLaurin, at least from a Fantasy Football perspective. More specifically, he wonders if the 29-year-old can replicate his success in scoring touchdowns after punching in 13 scores last season.

"Betting on players to repeat a significant jump in touchdown production is a dangerous game, especially when they are entering their age-30 season. Yet, that is what early fantasy drafters are doing," Fornek wrote. "... There’s a real chance that 2024 was the best season we’ll see out of McLaurin. However, the excitement about Jayden Daniels and Washington’s offense has seen his ADP settle in at WR18. There just isn’t enough upside to justify that pick."

Fornek makes a very good point. Prior to 2024, McLaurin had never even come close to double-figure touchdowns, topping out at seven during his rookie campaign back in 2019. After that, he registered four, five, five and four scores, respectively, between 2020 and 2023.

So, yeah: the chances of McLaurin finding the end zone 13 times again next fall seem incredibly slim, especially with the Commanders also adding Deebo Samuel this offseason.

McLaurin was, however, a big touchdown threat at Ohio State, particularly in his final year with the Buckeyes in 2018 when he caught 35 passes for 701 yards and 11 scores. He averaged a robust 20 yards per catch that season, something he has not quite been able to do on the NFL level.

The former third-round pick hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards on top of his touchdown total last season.

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

