Ohio State Star Reveals How His Grocery Shopping Has Changed
The last year has been an absolute whirlwind for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, as he went from attending high school to becoming a millionaire and an NCAA national champion almost overnight.
The scary part is Smith is just getting started. Widely viewed as the best receiver prospect to ever come through Columbus and potentially the greatest receiver talent in the history of football, period, Smith has alreayd established himself as perhaps the most explosive player in the country.
The 19-year old is now gracing the cover of EA Sports' College Football 26, and he has become so famous that he can't even go to the grocery store anymore because he will instantly get recognized.
"When I want groceries from either Kroger or Target, I have to get it delivered to my house," Smith told Michael Cohen of Fox Sports. "It’s crazy. But I guess this is what comes with it. This is my lifestyle now."
It's his lifestyle now, and it may be very well be his lifestyle for the remainder of his time on earth. At least during his playing career.
Smith hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, averaging an incredible 17.3 yards per catch. He also punched in a rushing score.
Heading into 2025, the superstar pass-catcher is Ohio State's clear-cut No. 1 receiver, and because he isn't eligible to declare for the NFL Draft until 2027, that will likely be the case for the next couple of seasons.
Until then, Smith may want to stay inside as much as possible.
