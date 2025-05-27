Ohio State Buckeyes 2026 Target Announces Commitment Date
After a monstrous recruiting run in the mouth of April for Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day, the program was unable to continue the momentum in May. However, this could quickly change as we head into June, as an in-state prospect recently announced his college decision date.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Tuesday evening that 2026 four-star Cincere Johnson will announce his college decision on Jun 19, according to a post on X.
Johnson, an off-ball linebacker that can get after the quarterback in pass rushing situations, is currently the No. 2 prospect in the state of Ohio and the No. 8 EDGE rusher in the country, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. Earlier this month, the highly-touted defensive weapon narrowed down his list of schools to three, including Ohio State, Penn State, and Alabama.
Luckily for fans, Buckeyes' insider Bill Kurelic placed a crystal ball prediction for Johnson to land with Ohio State, which would be yet another big-time commitment for Day and the program. The Glenville standout would become the 14th commit for the Buckeyes in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as well as the ninth four-star prospect.
More importantly, Johnson could end the Buckeyes' drought with EDGE rushers out of high school. Day has not landed a commitment from a defensive lineman in the 2026 class, which could be problematic for the future of the program.
Johnson is set to take an official visit to Columbus on Jun 13.
