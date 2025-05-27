Buckeyes Now

Former Ohio State Star Could Force NFL Team to 'Open Checkbook'

This NFL team is being pressed to spend big bucks on a former Ohio State Buckeyes star.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 13, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin (83) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Malcolm Pridgeon (66) during the first quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin (83) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Malcolm Pridgeon (66) during the first quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joe Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin has certainly forged one heck of an NFL career, having posted five straight 1,000-yard campaigns with the Washington Commanders.

While he is still far from reaching Mike Evans territory, the Commanders star is still on an incredible trajectory, but Washington does have something to worry about: McLaurin is preparing to enter the final year of his contract.

Bleacher Report's Matt Holder feels that the Commanders should get busy with McLaurin, urging Washington to put a new deal in ink for the two-time Pro Bowler.

"To be fair, the organization has already acknowledged that the two-time Pro Bowler brings a lot to the table, signing him to a three-year, $68.2 million contract extension in 2022," Holder wrote. "However, his deal is almost up again, and it’s time for the new ownership group to open up its checkbook."

McLaurin hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024, earning a Second-Team All-Pro selection in addition to a Pro Bowl appearance. He also logged a terrific 70.1 percent catch rate.

The 29-year-old spent four years at Ohio State between 2015 and 2018, accumulating 75 receptions for 1,251 yards and 19 scores throughout his Buckeyes tenure.

McLaurin's most productive campaign in Columbus came in his senior year, when he finished with 35 catches for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging a hefty 20 yards per catch.

The Indianapolis native may not be a household name to the extent of Justin Jefferson or Tyreek Hill, but he has absolutely proven that he is one of the most consistent receivers in football. Let's see if the Commanders compensate him for it yet again.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Make Final 6 for 4-Star Recruiting Target

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Get More Proof They Are ‘Wide Receiver U’

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Given Surprisingly Positive Seeding in Lunardi's Bracketology

MORE: Ohio State Legend Shockingly Remains Unsigned in NFL Free Agency

MORE: Ohio State Fighting With Two Hated Big Ten Rivals for Top Recruit

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.