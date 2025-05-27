Former Ohio State Star Could Force NFL Team to 'Open Checkbook'
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin has certainly forged one heck of an NFL career, having posted five straight 1,000-yard campaigns with the Washington Commanders.
While he is still far from reaching Mike Evans territory, the Commanders star is still on an incredible trajectory, but Washington does have something to worry about: McLaurin is preparing to enter the final year of his contract.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder feels that the Commanders should get busy with McLaurin, urging Washington to put a new deal in ink for the two-time Pro Bowler.
"To be fair, the organization has already acknowledged that the two-time Pro Bowler brings a lot to the table, signing him to a three-year, $68.2 million contract extension in 2022," Holder wrote. "However, his deal is almost up again, and it’s time for the new ownership group to open up its checkbook."
McLaurin hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2024, earning a Second-Team All-Pro selection in addition to a Pro Bowl appearance. He also logged a terrific 70.1 percent catch rate.
The 29-year-old spent four years at Ohio State between 2015 and 2018, accumulating 75 receptions for 1,251 yards and 19 scores throughout his Buckeyes tenure.
McLaurin's most productive campaign in Columbus came in his senior year, when he finished with 35 catches for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging a hefty 20 yards per catch.
The Indianapolis native may not be a household name to the extent of Justin Jefferson or Tyreek Hill, but he has absolutely proven that he is one of the most consistent receivers in football. Let's see if the Commanders compensate him for it yet again.
