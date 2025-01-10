Ohio State Legend Drops Poignant Message on NFL Future
The Ohio State Buckeyes last won a national championship in January 2015, and a big reason for their dominance was the presence of defensive end Joey Bosa.
Bosa would proceed to spend one more year at Ohio State before making the jump the pros, and he was ultimately selected by the San Diego Chargers with the third overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.
It didn't take long for Bosa to establish himself as one of the league's best pass rushers, as he racked up double-digit sack campaigns in each of his first two seasons.
However, the 29-year-old has recently fallen on hard times.
Over the past three years, Bosa has played in a grand total of 28 games, with half of them coming this season. The four-time Pro Bowler has been swamped with injury issues, and it has the Buckeyes legend thinking about his own football mortality.
With the Chargers preparing to face the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs, Bosa dropped a rather poignant statement about his NFL future.
“There’s not a lot of time left for me, probably,” Bosa said, via Daniel Popper of The Athletic. “It’s coming fast.”
It's definitely a rough realization for Bosa, who seemed primed to become a Hall-of-Fame caliber player in the early stages of his professional tenure.
But unfortunately, Bosa's body hasn't followed suit, and even playing most of this season, he has been dealing with sciatic pain.
Bosa has one year left on his deal with the Chargers.