Ohio State Star Turning Heads Among NFL Scouts
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a handful of players who may end up flying off the board in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft in April, and one of the most intriguing of their prospects is defensive end JT Tuimoloau.
Tuimoloau is one of three Buckeyes defensive linemen who could ultimately be first-round picks, with Tyleik Williams and Jack Sawyer representing the other two.
However, Tuimoloau may be the most explosive of the bunch, and that was on full display during his brilliant performance against the Indiana Hoosiers last weekend.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has listed Tuimoloau among several players whose draft stock is rising.
"Multiple Ohio State defenders could have been named this week after their dominant performance against the previously unbeaten Indiana Hoosiers, who were held to a measly 153 yards," Sobleski wrote. "JT Tuimoloau gets the nod in this case, not just because of his performance but how he's continually improved."
Tuimoloau logged five tackles and sack in Ohio State's 38-15 win over Indiana and has racked up 35 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble on the season.
The 21-year-old arrived at Columbus in 2021 and has shown improvement each year. He probably would have been a Day 1 or Day 2 pick last spring had he declared for the draft, but he opted to return to the Buckeyes for another season.
We'll see if Tuimoloau can continue building his case for NFL scouts when he and Ohio State face the archrival Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.