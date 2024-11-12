Former Ohio State Star Could Dominate NFL Offseason Headlines
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback Justin Fields began the 2024 NFL season as the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Despite an impressive sign of improvement and development from the young quarterback, he has been replaced by Russell Wilson as the starter. That has led to Fields rising up as one of the most intriguing names that could be available during the upcoming offseason.
Fields is set to become a free agent this offseason. Assuming he does hit the open market, there are quite a few teams who need quarterback help. The Steelers would also love to retain him, but he would have a long list of teams to choose from.
To say it clearly, Fields could end up dominating NFL offseason headlines.
Throughout the six games Fields has played this season with the Steelers, he has completed a career-high 66.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception. He also picked up 231 yards and five more touchdowns on the ground.
At just 25 years old, Fields is still capable of being a long-term franchise quarterback for whoever ends up signing him. He'll also prioritize getting the opportunity to be a starter.
Ohio State fans know very well that Fields has always had elite potential. He has taken some time to develop since being drafted with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but the potential that made him that high of a pick is starting to shine through.
Looking around the NFL, there are quite a few teams that could be potential landing spots for Fields. Among those teams are the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, and New York Giants. Those are just five of the potential suitors.
Even though his young career has been filled with a lot of disappointment and media criticism, Fields has simply continued to work hard. He has shown off his character by powering through everything trying to tear him down.
During his career with the Buckeyes, Fields ended up recording 5,373 passing yards, 63 touchdowns, and just nine interceptions. He also racked up 867 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.
Since leaving columbus, Ohio State fans have continued rooting Fields on.
Hopefully, this offseason is the time that he finds his final landing spot. Fields is more than deserving of a legitimate chance at being a starting quarterback. With quite a few teams around the league that need help, he may get that opportunity.